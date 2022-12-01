JUST IN
'Jan Aakrosh Yatra': BJP Prez Nadda to visit Jaipur to flag off chariots

BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Jaipur on Thursday (December 1) to flag off the chariots for the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | Jaipur | Bharatiya Janata Party

IANS  |  Jaipur 

New Delhi: BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a meeting with envoys of 7 nations; Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey, at party headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Jaipur on Thursday (December 1) to flag off the chariots for the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'.

Nadda would flag off 51 chariots from Jaipur on Thursday. As a part of the Yatra, the chariots would visit different assembly constituencies of Rajasthan.

Besides, in a programme for departure of 200 chariots in different districts under Jan Aakrosh Yatra, prominent leaders of the state are expected to participate.

With the departure of the chariots also on December 3 and December 4, the 10-day Jan Aakrosh Yatra will begin in all 200 assembly constituencies of the state.

Nadda would flag off the chariots from the Dussehra Maidan, where he would address thousands of BJP workers of Jaipur district.

--IANS

arc/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 07:10 IST

