BJP states making mockery of Constitution with love jihad laws: Owaisi

-
ALSO READ
'Love jihad' laws attempt by BJP to divert public attention: Owaisi
With increasing voter base, AIMIM looks to repeat Bihar feat in UP
Those calling us vote-cutter got befitting reply: AIMIM on Bihar results
AIMIM colluding with BJP, will have little poll impact: Cong Bihar chief
JD(U) not in favour of laws against conversion for marriage: KC Tyagi
-
BJP-ruled states are making a mockery of the constitution through laws on love jihad, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi after Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passed the Dharma Swatantrata (Religious Freedom) Ordinance, 2020, a law against love jihad, on Tuesday.
"There's no definition of Love-Jihad anywhere in the Constitution. BJP ruled states are making a mockery of the constitution through Love Jihad laws... If BJP governed states want to make laws, then they should make laws on ensuring minimum support price for procurement of farmers and for providing employment to people," said Owaisi.
He said that by making these laws, BJP is violating fundamental rights under the Constitution which states that the government has no role in the personal life of citizens.
"Courts have reiterated that under the constitution of India, under Article 21, 14 and 25, no government has any role to play in the personal life of any Indian citizen...BJP is clearly indulging in violating fundamental rights of the Constitution," the AIMIM chief added.
Notably, in 'Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance-2020', there is a provision of 10 years punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for fraudulently or forcibly converting religion or committing love jihad. Prior to Madhya Pradesh, many other BJP-ruled states have approved such laws, with constant criticism from opposition parties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU