BJP states making mockery of Constitution with love jihad laws: Owaisi

BJP-ruled states are making a mockery of the constitution through laws on love jihad, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president after Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passed the Dharma Swatantrata (Religious Freedom) Ordinance, 2020, a law against love jihad, on Tuesday.

"There's no definition of Love-Jihad anywhere in the Constitution. BJP ruled states are making a mockery of the constitution through laws... If BJP governed states want to make laws, then they should make laws on ensuring minimum support price for procurement of farmers and for providing employment to people," said Owaisi.

He said that by making these laws, BJP is violating fundamental rights under the Constitution which states that the government has no role in the personal life of citizens.

"Courts have reiterated that under the constitution of India, under Article 21, 14 and 25, no government has any role to play in the personal life of any Indian citizen...BJP is clearly indulging in violating fundamental rights of the Constitution," the AIMIM chief added.

Notably, in 'Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Ordinance-2020', there is a provision of 10 years punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for fraudulently or forcibly converting religion or committing Prior to Madhya Pradesh, many other BJP-ruled states have approved such laws, with constant criticism from opposition parties.

