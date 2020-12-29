Chaos, uneasy peace: 2020, a year of protests and politics amid Covid-19

Intolerant India
Green revolution
Tense moments
In July, a crisis unfolded in Rajasthan when Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot broke ranks with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and staged a rebellion. This sparked speculation that he had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the state government. It ended in a truce, however, after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.
Brutal face-off
Howdy & Namaste
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand show of his friendship with US President Donald Trump during the latter’s maiden visit to India in February. The trip was high on optics. A roadshow was organised in Ahmedabad where a 125,000-strong crowd gathered to welcome the two leaders. At the end of the visit, India signed a deal to purchase $3billion worth of US military helicopters.
Winter break
Beyond politics
The loss was felt across the aisle. He had earned the title of the indispensable man of India’s coalition-era politics for his ability to build consensus on contentious issues and was widely seen as a bipartisan stalwart of Indian politics. In his final address as President in 2017, he had said that he received “much more” from the country than he had given.
Sweet victory
People of Delhi left no room for ambiguity in their choice for their elected leader. The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 of the 70 seats in the state Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party won the rest, whereas the Congress failed to win any.
Once more
Temple and State
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The Bharatiya Janata Party made a grand event of the temple construction despite a raging pandemic, inviting criticism from many.
