JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Modi, Adityanath govts on payrolls of corporate houses: SP leader
Business Standard

Chaos, uneasy peace: 2020, a year of protests and politics amid Covid-19

This year was bookended by protests-anti-CAA demonstrations in the beginning and farmer agitation at the end. A violent standoff with China also kept the nation on edge

Topics
indian politics | Coronavirus | Modi govt

BS Web Team 

Intolerant India

Intolerant India
1 / 10
Communal riots broke out in Delhi in February amid protests against the new citizenship amendment law.

 

Communal riots broke out in Delhi in February amid protests against the new citizenship amendment law, killing 53 people, mostly Muslims. The law designed to offer a fast track to Indian citizenship for non-Muslim migrants sparked widespread fear that it could lead to the disenfranchisement of Muslims.

 

Green revolution

Green revolution
2 / 10
Farmers clash with the police in Haryana.

 

A nationwide farmer protest hit the country in December against new farm laws designed to pave the way for contract farming and create a free market for agricultural produce. Farmers fear the move will end the minimum support price, which guarantees them a certain minimum price for their produce.

 

Tense moments

Tense moments
3 / 10
Crisis unfolded in Rajasthan when Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot broke ranks with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In July, a crisis unfolded in Rajasthan when Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot broke ranks with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and staged a rebellion. This sparked speculation that he had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the state government. It ended in a truce, however, after a  meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Brutal face-off

Brutal face-off
4 / 10
India-China border tensions continued through the year.

 

The tension reached a boiling point in June when an Indian patrolling party along the border was ambushed and brutally attacked with spikes and irons rods by Chinese forces, killing 20 soldiers. An uneasy peace in the freezing Himalayan heights continues.

 

Howdy & Namaste

Howdy & Namaste
5 / 10
PM Modi made a grand show of his friendship with US President Trump during the latter’s maiden visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand show of his friendship with US President Donald Trump during the latter’s maiden visit to India in February. The trip was high on optics. A roadshow was organised in Ahmedabad where a 125,000-strong crowd gathered to welcome the two leaders. At the end of the visit, India signed a deal to purchase $3billion worth of US military helicopters.

Winter break

Winter break
6 / 10
Parliament saw its lowest number of working days in over a decade.

 

There were just 33 sittings in 2020, including 23 in the budget session and 10 in the monsoon session. The winter session was cancelled altogether, while the budget session in March was cut by nearly 10 days.  An already truncated monsoon session in September was reduced by eight days. The last time it met for fewer than 50 days was in 2008, when the count was 46.

 

Beyond politics

Beyond politics
7 / 10
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away at the age of 84 after a Covid diagnosis.

The loss was felt across the aisle. He had earned the title of the indispensable man of India’s coalition-era politics for his ability to build consensus on contentious issues and was widely seen as a bipartisan stalwart of Indian politics. In his final address as President in 2017, he had said that he received “much more” from the country than he had given.

Sweet victory

Sweet victory
8 / 10
Arvind Kejriwal won a resounding victory in Assembly polls in February.

People of Delhi left no room for ambiguity in their choice for their elected leader. The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 of the 70 seats in the state Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party won the rest, whereas the Congress failed to win any.

Once more

Once more
9 / 10
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters after the party’s election victory in Patna.

 

The BJP returned with a tally of 74 in the state Assembly, while its alliance partner Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) managed to win only 43. Despite his less-than-stellar show, Kumar became the chief minister once again.

 

Temple and State

Temple and State
10 / 10
BJP made a grand event of the Ram temple construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The Bharatiya Janata Party made a grand event of the temple construction despite a raging pandemic, inviting criticism from many.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, December 29 2020. 23:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU