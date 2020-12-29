Modi, Adityanath govts on payrolls of corporate houses: SP leader

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday alleged that the governments led by Prime Minister and Chief Minister were on the payrolls of big corporate houses.

The leader made the allegation at a farmers' meeting in Beruar Bari village. He did not offer any evidence to back the charge.

He claimed that the Centre did not have the courage to give in writing that legal status for MSP and repeal of the new farm laws will discussed at its next meeting with farmers' organisations.

This, he alleged, was because the government is on the payrolls of corporate houses.

Chaudhary alleged that with the blessings of government some people have fled the country after looting banks.

"But instead of putting such people in jail, the government is getting prepared a list of farmers taking part in protests against the three controversial laws," Chaudhary claimed.

The SP leader charged that the government was bent upon handing over farming to corporate houses and the new laws were been brought with this intention.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at Delhi's borders over the three agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September.

Farmer unions claim that the laws will lead to the weakening of the minimum support price (MSP) system and throw farmers at the mercy of corporate houses.

The Modi government, however, says that MSP will continue and farmers are only being given more options to sell their crops.

