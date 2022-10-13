BJP to observe 4th anniversary of Congress govt in Rajasthan as 'Black Day'

-
The BJP in Rajasthan will observe the fourth anniversary of the Congress government on December 17 as 'Black Day' and hold demonstrations in the state's 200 assembly constituencies and district headquarters from next month.
The state unit of the BJP has also planned a state-level protest and 'jan aakrosh rally' here in December.
The party will hold protests against the state government in November and December, BJP's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh said.
It will also issue a "black paper" against the alleged failures of the government in its four-year rule.
Another BJP leader said that the party has set a target of two to three lakh people for the 'jan aakrosh rally' for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other central ministers will be invited.
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 06:48 IST
