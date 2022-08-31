Rajya Sabha bypoll to fill seat vacated by Tripura CM Manik Saha on Sept 22

The to fill the seat vacated by BJP's Manik Saha after being made chief minister of Tripura will be held on September 22, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Saha had quit on July 4. His six-year term as a member of the upper house was to otherwise end on April 2, 2028.

The notification for the will be issued on September 5, the poll panel said.

The counting of votes will take place on September 22 itself a hour after the conclusion of polling.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)