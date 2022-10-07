BJP UP chief takes jibe at Rahul, tells him to start 'Congress Jodo Yatra'

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, president of the BJP's unit, on Friday advised to undertake a ' Jodo Yatra'.

Speaking to reporters here, Chaudhary said Gandhi should have started his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Peshawar, Karachi or Islamabad (in Pakistan).

"...it was during the government that Partition of the country took place. After that, there has been no division," he said.

The Congress' 3,570-km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. With the Yatra, the said it wanted to combat the alleged divisive of the BJP-led central government.

Intensifying his attack on the Congress leader, Chaudhary said, "After the commencement of Bharat Jodo Yatra, should start a Congress Jodo Yatra seeing the self-contradiction in the Congress in Rajasthan and other states."



On the question of a possible tie-up with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Chaudhary said the BJP's central leadership would take a decision based on political circumstances and interests of the party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)