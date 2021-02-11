JUST IN
Modi govt should resign if it fails to prove TMC siphoned off funds: Mamata
Business Standard

BJP won't rest before forming govt in Bengal with two-thirds majority: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP will not rest before forming the government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority.

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually addresses a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Howrah through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

He said that the "war" is not just to remove Mamata Banerjee from power in West Bengal but to turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal).

"We will not rest before forming the government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority," he said while addressing the "social media warriors" of the BJP here.

Shah said that it will be ensured that every voter can freely exercise his/her franchise during the upcoming state assembly elections due in April-May.

Shah, known to be the master strategist of the saffron party, said that winning the West Bengal polls will pave the way for electoral successes in Odisha, Telangana and other states of the country where the BJP is not in power.

He set a target for the BJP's social media team to reach out to two crore of the 10 crore population of West Bengal by propagating the party's messages and the Centre's achievements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 11 2021. 20:36 IST

