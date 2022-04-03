Blamed for corruption when Maha govt work: Thackeray takes dig at BJP

-
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took a veiled dig at the BJP and said that they have got a disease that "cannot be cured" adding that the saffron party is blaming them for corruption when the government is doing its work.
Addressing an event here, Thackeray said, "After COVID-19, some people got a new disease for which there is no cure. First, they don't do any work and when we do, they blame us for corruption."
"They claim that they did work, but the Mumbaikars have seen how they did not care for the environment and cut trees," the Chief Minister added.
Thackeray further questioned the Centre's intent behind the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and asked about the "benefits of the project".
"I am ready to give credit to those who are asking for Metro's credit. But like the metro, there is the bullet train project. They need a place in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. What will be the benefit of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train?" he said.
Hitting out the BJP, the Chief Minister said that if they want to take credit, they should do it by "doing some work".
"If you want to take credit, then take it by doing some work. The work they started was carried forward by us. We did not stop it. If the bullet train is to be run, then instead of from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, first run it from Mumbai to Nagpur," Thackeray said.
