BSP Chief Mayawati urges UP govt to help farmers affected by scarce monsoon

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief on Thursday urged the government to help farmers affected by a weak monsoon this season.

"Farmers of are already in distress as they are not getting sugarcane arrears and remunerative prices for their produce. A weak monsoon now has increased their worries even more," the supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The government should immediately start helping these farmers to get them out of such a dire situation. This is the demand of the BSP," she said.

In another tweet, said, "Also, in a state having a huge farmer community like Uttar Pradesh, the latest announcement of spending Rs 192 crores over the next five years, which is only about Rs 38 crores per year, for crop protection and storage appears meagre. The government should stop ignoring them too."



In Uttar Pradesh, 62 districts of the total 75 have received less rainfall this season, and the state government has ordered a survey to assess the ground reality.

