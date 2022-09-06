BJP MLA Arvind Giri from UP's Gola Gokarnnath dies due to cardiac arrest

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
FIR in Mahant Narendra Giri case not withdrawn, says Parishad chief
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
Congress Legislature Party meeting today amid Maharashtra political crisis
Madhya Pradesh ministerial group agrees to reduce import duty on beer, wine
-
BJP MLA from Gola Gokarnnath constituency Arvind Giri died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, a party leader said.
Giri (65), a resident of Tirath locality here is survived by his wife Sudha Giri, two sons and as many daughters, family sources said.
According to party leaders, Giri was travelling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died.
Sunil Kumar Singh, district president of the BJP confirmed Giri's death and expressed grief.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and several ministers too condoled the demise of the legislator.
Giri had attended several programmes on Monday and visited Gola Gokarnanath Temple to monitor its survey.
He started his career as a physical instructor at Gola inter college and joined active politics in 1995 when he was elected as Gola Nagarpalika chairman.
In 1996, he contested from Hyderabad assembly (now Gola) seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket and won. He represented the seat in the assembly as an SP MLA in 1996, 2002 and 2007.
In 2017, he switched sides and won as the BJP candidate from Gola. Giri retained the seat during the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU