BJP MLA Arvind Giri from UP's Gola Gokarnnath dies due to cardiac arrest

MLA from Gola Gokarnnath constituency Arvind Giri died due to on Tuesday, a party leader said.

Giri (65), a resident of Tirath locality here is survived by his wife Sudha Giri, two sons and as many daughters, family sources said.

According to party leaders, Giri was travelling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died.

Sunil Kumar Singh, district president of the confirmed Giri's death and expressed grief.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and several ministers too condoled the demise of the legislator.

Giri had attended several programmes on Monday and visited Gola Gokarnanath Temple to monitor its survey.

He started his career as a physical instructor at Gola inter college and joined active in 1995 when he was elected as Gola Nagarpalika chairman.

In 1996, he contested from Hyderabad assembly (now Gola) seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket and won. He represented the seat in the assembly as an SP MLA in 1996, 2002 and 2007.

In 2017, he switched sides and won as the candidate from Gola. Giri retained the seat during the recently concluded assembly elections.

