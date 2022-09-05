Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders for making false allegations.

-
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has sent a legal notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and others for levelling 'false allegations' against him and spreading 'fake news' and a 'motivated propaganda' to malign his image.
These leaders of AAP had recently claimed that the L-G was involved in a scam during demonetisation in 2016 in a purported 'scam' of Rs 1400 crore by KVIC under Saxena's chairmanship.
The legal notice reads, "It may be known, that the total Khadi sale across the country during 2016-17 was Rs 2146.60 crore as per KVIC Annual Report 2016-17. There were only 7 Department Store Outlets (DSOs) of KVIC, sale from which was Rs 173.58 crore during the entire year of 2016-17, while the remaining was sale done through independent Khadi Institution stores and franchisees. Out of sale of Rs 173.58 crore from these 7 DSOs during the year, Rs 99.35 crore was through retail sales and the remaining was through whole sale and government supplies.
"Since the period under demonetisation was from 9.11.2016 to 31.12.2016, therefore on a pro-rata basis, retails sales worth approximately only Rs 14.43 crore (actual may vary) took place through these 7 DSOs during the period of demonetisation. Hence, by any stretch of imagination, whatsoever, the figure of Rs 1400 crore is not only incompatible with real and unquestionable figures duly recorded in the books of accounts but also an incomprehensible mathematical impossibility even if one were to take into account, the actual sales of the entire year which amounted to just Rs 173.58 crore, from 7 DSOs. (All figures are from the KVIC Annual Report 2016-17, available on KVIC's Website)."
The notice said that the indulgence of AAP and its leaders in such a scandalous smear campaign against Saxena, is solely with the aim of deflecting and diverting attention of the people from the gross failure of the AAP Government in Delhi, their expose in the recently unearthed excise and classroom scam coupled with the appreciation gained by the Lt. Governor for the 'extraordinary work done by him in the past three months serving as the LG of Delhi'.
--IANS
avr/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
