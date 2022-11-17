JUST IN
Setback for CM as Kerala HC says pvt secretary's wife lacks qualifications
Business Standard

C V Ananda Bose appointed as governor of West Bengal: Rashtrapati Bhavan

His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office

Topics
West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

C V Ananda Bose
C V Ananda Bose, West Bengal Governor

C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 20:40 IST

