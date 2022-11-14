JUST IN
Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from Dec 28: Jairam Ramesh
Liquor ban has not been successful in Bihar: JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha
Political parties in Odisha start preparations for Dec 5 Padmapur bypoll
'Nitish didn't allow road construction over shoe hurled at him 15 yrs ago'
Nitish Kumar slams Centre for not according special status to Bihar
Archana blackmailing case: BJP to gherao Odisha CM Patnaik's house today
Nitish may not canvass for Bihar bypolls, Tejashwi to hit campaign trail
'Partha's case different from that of Anubrata; cash seizure embarrassing'
Nitish Kumar in touch with BJP, may join hands again: Prashant Kishor
Make Ganguly Bengal's brand ambassador replacing SRK: Suvendu to Mamata
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
Delhi BJP demands FIR against Kejriwal in alleged scam of DJB funds
Business Standard

Pressure mounts for action against Bengal Minister over comments about prez

The internal grievance has been reflected over the comments by TMC legislator and Bengal minister of state for food department, Jyotsna Mandi, who herself hails from a tribal background

Topics
West Bengal | All India Trinamool Congress | Droupadi Murmu

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

Internal pressure has started mounting within the Trinamool Congress for strong disciplinary action against party MLA and West Bengal minister of state for correctional services department, Akhil Giri for his derogatory comments against President Droupadi Murmu.

The internal grievance has been reflected over the comments by Trinamool Congress legislator and West Bengal minister of state for food department, Jyotsna Mandi, who herself hails from a tribal background.

"As a woman coming from a tribal background, I strongly condemn the comments made by Akhil Giri. People like me who are in politics and represent a political party should be careful that their statements do not hurt the sentiments of others. I strongly condemn the comments made by Akhil Giri and as far as I know my party too does not condone his comments," Mandi said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, while Mandi went for a visit to the tribal-dominated Khatra area in Bankura district, she faced agitations from the locals, who blocked the way for her vehicle and staged demonstrations.

Failing to pacify the agitated mob, Mandi ultimately got down from her vehicle and walked away from the area.

Minister of state for tribal development, Birbaha Hansda, who too hails from the tribal community, also strongly condemned the comments by Giri.

"It is extremely unfair of making any comment referring to anyone's looks and caste. This was not done. People in politics should be more careful of the words they choose to use in public forums," she said.

The party's leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay said that the Trinamool leadership will decide on the next course of action against Giri.

"The party has already issued a statement condemning Giri's statement. And all further actions against him, whether a removal from the ministerial chair or suspension or asking him to write an apology letter to the President, will be decided by the party leadership in due course."

Also on Monday, an advocate sought the attention of the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice, Prakash Srivastava in the matter and sought permission to file a petition.

The Chief Minister has allowed the advocate to file a PIL in the matter and also assured that the plea to hear the matter on a fast-track basis will also be considered. A

--IANS

src/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 13:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU