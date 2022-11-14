JUST IN
Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'
Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from Dec 28: Jairam Ramesh

He said the 1,200-km-long march against the "communal agenda of the BJP" will start from Banka district and conclude in Bodh Gaya. It will cover 17 districts of the state.

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

The Congress is set to launch a state-wide padayatra in Bihar from December 28 on the lines of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said here.

He said the 1,200-km-long march against the "communal agenda of the BJP" will start from Banka district and conclude in Bodh Gaya. It will cover 17 districts of the state.

Rahul Gandhi, however, is unlikely to take part in the state-wide padayatra in Bihar.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra has unsettled the BJP, which has resorted to cheap and childish diversionary tactics. The top rung of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is worried by the padayatra of Rahul Gandhi," Ramesh said at a press conference with party colleague Digvijaya Singh by his side on Sunday.

Singh said all senior Congress leaders, ministers and lawmakers in Bihar will take part in the state-wide padayatra.

A senior Congress leader in Bihar said Rahul Gandhi will visit the state during the proposed east-west second phase of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Rahul Gandhi launched the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. He is set to cover around 3,500 km across 12 states in 150 days.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 11:16 IST

