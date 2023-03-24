Can't blame all Gandhi surnames because Rahul insulted democracy: Rijiju

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims
J P Nadda says Rahul Gandhi speaking language of China and Pakistan
Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum
Law minister Rijiju reviews performance of matters on railway litigations
Rahul means Bharat, Bharat means Rahul, says UP Congress chief Khabri
-
As Rahul Gandhi's conviction triggered a political slugfest, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a fresh dig at him saying one cannot blame all Gandhi surnames just because the Congress leader "insulted" Indian democracy, its armed forces and country's institutions.
Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court has been slammed by opposition parties, including the AAP, which rallied behind the former Congress chief and accused the ruling party of "hatching a conspiracy to eliminate" its political opponents by prosecuting them.
"We can't blame all Gandhi surnames just because Rahul Gandhi insulted Indian democracy, our Armed forces & India's Institutions.Rahul Gandhi made very derogatory remark and disgraced an entire OBC Community. Shockingly, some Congress leaders are trying to defend it," Rijiju said in a tweet.
On Thursday, Rijiju had said that Gandhi's remarks have caused harm to the Congress whose leaders were worried that the party's fortunes were sinking.
Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 12:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU