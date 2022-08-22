Case lodged against man for 'indecent remarks' on UP CM Yogi Adityanath

-
The police have lodged an FIR against a man for making indecent remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Monday.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narain said a complaint was lodged by a person named Rajesh Ali who alleged that Suresh Yadav, chief of Hathwant block here, made indecent remarks and used abusive language against UP CM.
The FIR was lodged at the Jasrana police station based on the complaint, the SP said.
We are probing the matter and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly, the SP added.
