CBI's failure to prove Babri demolition a planned move a shame: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) failure to prove the destruction of Babri Masjid as a planned act is a shame for the country's rule of law.
Stalin said the Supreme Court had said that the entire structure of the mosque was brought down in a calculated act of destroying a place of public worship.
Despite this, if the CBI has not been able to prove the criminal intent in demolishing the Babri Masjid, it is a shame for the country's rule of law.
He also said the CBI has turned itself into a caged parrot of the ruling BJP government.
