JUST IN
Centre accords 'X' category CRPF armed security to 4 BJP leaders in Punjab
Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt
I'm still National Conference president, haven't resigned: Farooq Abdullah
MCD elections: BJP to organise mega road show in Delhi on Nov 20
Delhi BJP demands FIR against Kejriwal in alleged scam of DJB funds
BJP looks to capture Samajwadi Party strongholds in Uttar Pradesh
Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from Dec 28: Jairam Ramesh
BJP launches fresh attack on AAP and Sisodia, puts out 'Lootera' poster
EC now a 'branch of BJP', conducts polls on its signals: Mehbooba Mufti
BJP govt delaying assembly polls in J&K to continue its proxy rule: AAP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Congress leaders pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Business Standard

Centre accords 'X' category CRPF armed security to 4 BJP leaders in Punjab

Former Punjab cabinet ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kanga along with former MLA Jagdip Singh Nakai, and Amarjit Singh Tikka are among the BJP leaders who were provided the security

Topics
CRPF  | BJP | security

ANI  General News 

BJP
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the order to the CRPF to provide 'X-category' round-the-clock protection to these BJP leaders after a security assessment based on Intelligence Bureau (IB) report indicating a threat to them.

 

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Central government has provided 'X' category armed security cover of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Punjab, top government sources said on Saturday.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the order to the CRPF to provide 'X-category' round-the-clock protection to these BJP leaders after a security assessment based on Intelligence Bureau (IB) report indicating a threat to them.

Former Punjab cabinet ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kanga along with former MLA Jagdip Singh Nakai, as well as Amarjit Singh Tikka are among the BJP leaders who provided the security cover. All four leaders recently joined the BJP after dumping Congress.

The Centre in October had also provided 'Y' category' security cover to five BJP leaders in Punjab based on a similar IB report.

The MHA used to provide 'X', 'Y', 'Y+', 'Z', and 'Z+' category security through Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs) like CRPF and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) following threat assessment based on IB reports.

The MHA has tasked the CISF and the CRPF to render security cover to VIPs. Both the paramilitary forces have their exclusive VIP security wings of commandos, who possess sophisticated close-protection weapons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CRPF

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU