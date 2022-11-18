JUST IN
Bharat Jodo Yatra proceeds to Shegaon in its last leg in Maharashtra
I'm still National Conference president, haven't resigned: Farooq Abdullah
MCD elections: BJP to organise mega road show in Delhi on Nov 20

According to sources, the road show will include 14 national leaders who will reach out to people in all of Delhi's 14 districts to inform them of the BJP's policies.

MCD elections | BJP | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP
This is the BJP's move to gain more votes in its favour, the sources said, adding that the participating leaders will go to areas as per their influence.

Ahead of the December 4 MCD polls, the BJP will organise a mega road show in the national capital on November 20 to woo voters.

According to sources, the road show will include 14 national leaders who will reach out to people in all of Delhi's 14 districts to inform them of the BJP's policies.

This is the BJP's move to gain more votes in its favour, the sources said, adding that the participating leaders will go to areas as per their influence.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 13:21 IST

