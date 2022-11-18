MCD elections: BJP to organise mega road show in Delhi on Nov 20

-
ALSO READ
BJP well-prepared, will secure comfortable win in MCD polls: Ex-mayors
'Horror houses': Women's panel finds syringes, drugs in MCD-run schools
AAP's 10 guarantees for MCD elections 'bundle of lies', says Congress
BJP expresses confidence to win Delhi MCD polls for fourth time in a row
Gopal Rai launches AAP war room for MCD polls, predicts landslide victory
-
Ahead of the December 4 MCD polls, the BJP will organise a mega road show in the national capital on November 20 to woo voters.
According to sources, the road show will include 14 national leaders who will reach out to people in all of Delhi's 14 districts to inform them of the BJP's policies.
This is the BJP's move to gain more votes in its favour, the sources said, adding that the participating leaders will go to areas as per their influence.
--IANS
dr/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 13:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU