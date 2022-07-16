Centre's ban on single-use plastic items lacks preparation: Gopal Rai

-
ALSO READ
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect: List of banned daily-use items
Single use plastic ban: Substitutes revving up to seize opportunity
Plastic ban: Maharashtra, Gujarat among top Indian plastic waste producers
Delhi to assist startups providing single-use plastic alternatives: Rai
About 200 brands register for EPR ahead of Single Use Plastic ban
-
The Centre did not prepare enough to provide people alternatives and shift manufacturing units to green options before banning single-use plastic and the curbs cannot be imposed forcibly, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said.
He also claimed the union government did not even call a meeting of state environment ministers before the ban came into force.
"I think it (announcement of the ban) lacked preparation. Stakeholders should have been told about alternatives and the government's support to help them shift to the green options... I think these issues should have been resolved before announcing the ban," Rai told PTI in an interview.
The minister said raw materials for alternatives to single-use plastic items attract high GST, which makes the product unviable for people.
"The GST rate on green alternatives and their raw material should have been slashed before the implementation of the ban... The central government was required to prepare a proper mechanism. The curbs cannot be enforced forcibly," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU