Centre's ban on single-use plastic items lacks preparation: Gopal Rai

The Centre did not prepare enough to provide people alternatives and shift manufacturing units to green options before banning single-use and the curbs cannot be imposed forcibly, Delhi Environment Minister has said.

He also claimed the union government did not even call a meeting of state environment ministers before the ban came into force.

"I think it (announcement of the ban) lacked preparation. Stakeholders should have been told about alternatives and the government's support to help them shift to the green options... I think these issues should have been resolved before announcing the ban," Rai told PTI in an interview.

The minister said raw materials for alternatives to single-use items attract high GST, which makes the product unviable for people.

"The GST rate on green alternatives and their raw material should have been slashed before the implementation of the ban... The was required to prepare a proper mechanism. The curbs cannot be enforced forcibly," he said.

