There is democracy in country, nothing is unparliamentary: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Friday said everything is parliamentary in the country.
Speaking about the controversial new list of words deemed unparliamentary, he told reporters that India is a democracy, and he was "not ready to accept that there is anything unparliamentary."
India is a nation of cultured and civilized people whose biggest strength is their politeness, and those not willing to accept this need to learn about the country's history, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
