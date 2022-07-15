Yashwant Sinha arrives in Jharkhand, to meet Cong lawmakers on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Prez poll: Oppn candidate Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today
Prez poll: Yashwant Sinha to file nomination on Mon, but fissures in Oppn
TRS to support Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in presidential polls
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for prez poll in presence of Rahul Gandhi
Oppn's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to visit Patna on July 15
-
Yashwant Sinha, the joint nominee of non-BJP parties for presidential polls, arrived in Ranchi on Friday to seek support of legislators and parliamentarians over his candidature.
Sinha, who is a former MP from Hazaribag, was received by Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur and other party leaders at the airport.
He is scheduled to attend a meeting of Congress legislators on Saturday, and then address a press conference.
Earlier this week, Sinha met AICC's Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande and Thakur in Delhi and discussed strategies for the upcoming election on July 18.
According to Congress sources, he is also expected to meet JMM Executive President and Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the day.
The JMM, which runs a coalition government with the Congress and RJD, has pledged its support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
The party had initially backed Sinha, only to change its decision later after receiving flak from the tribal community to which both Soren and Murmu belong.
In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has a combined strength of 48 MLAs.
The BJP has 26 legislators, including Babulal Marandi, the former JVM-P chief who joined the saffron camp after the 2019 assembly elections.
The saffron party also has 11 Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs.
The JMM, the Congress and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) have one parliamentarian each in the Lower House.
The ruling JMM has two MPs in Rajya Sabha and the Congress has one.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU