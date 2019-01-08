Centre must stop misusing CBI, NIA for vendetta: Mehbooba on CBI verdict

(PDP) president welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to reinstate Alok Verma as CBI director, saying the apex court ruling had restored faith in independent institutions.

"Welcome SCs decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. (It) reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars," Mufti said in a tweet.



The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre should now stop "misusing" the investigative agencies like (CBI) and Investigation Agency (NIA) for political ends.

"Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like (the) & CBI for political vendetta," she added.