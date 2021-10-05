Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel stopped from coming out of Lucknow airport

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was stopped at the Lucknow airport on Tuesday by the local administration.
This is probably the first time that a Chief Minister has not been allowed to move out of an airport.
Senior Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and P.L. Punia, who had gone to the airport to receive him, were denied entry.
Baghel, who is also the Congress observer for Uttar Pradesh, was scheduled to go to Sitapur to meet Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is under detention since Monday.
"I have come here to meet my leader but these people are not allowing me to come out of the airport. I am sitting here and will not go back without meeting my leader. I am not going to Lakhimpur but Sitapur," he said, squatting on the floor at the airport.
"I came to Lucknow to proceed to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Sitapur. But I am not being allowed to leave the airport, says Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/0xBubvHVxm— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021
