Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo skips Cong legislature party meeting

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday didn't attend the Congress legislature party meeting being held at the official residence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here.
Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with Baghel, gave up one of the five portfolios held by him in the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet a day earlier.
The meeting began after 7:30 PM to discuss the July 18 presidential poll and the state Assembly's monsoon session scheduled to begin on July 20, a party leader said.
Singh Deo told PTI over the phone that he is in Ambikapur (Surguja district), his hometown and constituency, to attend pre-planned engagements and will not be able to take part in the CLP meeting.
He, however, said he will arrive here on Monday to cast his vote for the presidential polls.
