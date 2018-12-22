JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

National Herald: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi must explain HC indictment, says BJP
Business Standard

CM Kumaraswamy expands Karnataka Cabinet, inducts 8 Congress ministers

Two ministers -- Ramesh Jarkiholi and R Shankar -- were dropped

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Photo: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet, inducting eight members from its coalition partner Congress.  

Two ministers -- Ramesh Jarkiholi (Municipal Administration) and R Shankar (Forest and Environment) -- were dropped.  

The new ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy at the Glass House at Raj Bhavan by Governor Vajubhai Vala amid tight security. 

The new inductees are Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, C S Shivalli, M T B Nagaraj, E Tukaram, P T Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and R B Thimmapur, with seven of them hailing from north Karnataka.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had given the go-ahead for the rejig Friday night after the state party leaders and AICC in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal met him and discussed the issue.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has allegedly been hobnobbing with BJP leaders and not attending Cabinet and party meetings, has been replaced by his brother Satish Jarkiholi.

Shankar is an Independent lawmaker who faced the axe over his reported reluctance to be an associate member of the Congress.  
First Published: Sat, December 22 2018. 18:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements