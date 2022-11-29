'It was expected of BJP,' says Shivpal Yadav on security downgrade

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder on Tuesday attacked the government for downgrading his security saying that it was "expected" from the BJP and now the victory margin of Dimple Yadav (in Mainpuri bypoll) will increase further.

Yadav, who is campaigning for daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, said, "It was expected from the BJP. Now people and party workers will give me security."



"The victory margin of Dimple Yadav will increase more now and BJP's defeat margin will also increase," the leader said.

On being asked about Chief Minister Adityanath likening him to a "football and a pendulum," Yadav said, "Akhilesh has already given answer on the pendulum' remark. As far as football is concerned, a good player knows how to make a goal. Now Dimple will make a goal."



The Chief Minister had in a rally on Monday said Shivpal's condition has become like that of a pendulum, which commands no respect, and one should not become that in life.

"When one moves about like a football, one man kicks from this side and the other from that side. Some people have become a football; there is a need to save oneself from becoming a football," the CM had said.

Replying to Adityanath, Akhilesh had said in a tweet in Hindi: "It is objectionable to reduce the security cover of . It is also to be noted that a pendulum is a symbol of movement of time and indicates the change of time for everyone. It says that there is nothing stable on which one could be proud of."



UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya justified the downgrading of Shivpal's security cover, saying it was no longer required.

" was in danger from his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and SP's criminals. Now, both of them have reconciled, so the big security threat has been averted," Maurya had tweeted Monday night.

The state government is purported to have assessed security needs of the politician and downgraded his security cover from 'Z' category to 'Y'.

Shivpal Yadav, who was at odds with Akhilesh Yadav since 2017, joined hands with the family recently and has been actively campaigning for SP Mainpuri candidate Dimple Yadav.

According to the police, 'Y' category security comprises a total of 11 security personnel, including two private security guards, while 'Z' category security comprises a total of 22 security personnel, with four-five NSG commandos.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)