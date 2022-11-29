JUST IN
'It was expected of BJP,' says Shivpal Yadav on security downgrade
MCD polls: BJP goes all guns blazing against AAP in campaign blitz
From corruption to Purvanchali identity, big issues in the elections to MCD
Kejriwal well-wisher of terrorism, corruption, says UP CM Adityanath
People will overthrow 'most corrupt party' in MCD polls: Raghav Chadha
MCD polls: Where was CM for last 8 years, asks Gambhir on landfill issue
During SP govt in UP, criminals were mini CMs in districts: Brajesh Pathak
80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha
BJP creating confusion in J-K to rule directly from Centre: JKPCC president
Will waive off house tax if voted to power in Delhi civic polls: Congress
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Azam Khan was 'riot-provoking' minister in SP regime, says UP Dy CM
Bharat Jodo Yatra effect: Rahul Gandhi says he feels more patient now
Business Standard

'It was expected of BJP,' says Shivpal Yadav on security downgrade

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for downgrading his security saying that it was "expected" from the BJP

Topics
Shivpal Singh Yadav | Yogi Adityanath | Bharatiya Janata Party

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Shivpal Yadav’s party and its allies will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for downgrading his security saying that it was "expected" from the BJP and now the victory margin of Dimple Yadav (in Mainpuri bypoll) will increase further.

Yadav, who is campaigning for daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, said, "It was expected from the BJP. Now people and party workers will give me security."

"The victory margin of Dimple Yadav will increase more now and BJP's defeat margin will also increase," the leader said.

On being asked about Chief Minister Adityanath likening him to a "football and a pendulum," Yadav said, "Akhilesh has already given answer on the pendulum' remark. As far as football is concerned, a good player knows how to make a goal. Now Dimple will make a goal."

The Chief Minister had in a rally on Monday said Shivpal's condition has become like that of a pendulum, which commands no respect, and one should not become that in life.

"When one moves about like a football, one man kicks from this side and the other from that side. Some people have become a football; there is a need to save oneself from becoming a football," the CM had said.

Replying to Adityanath, Akhilesh had said in a tweet in Hindi: "It is objectionable to reduce the security cover of Shivpal Singh Yadav. It is also to be noted that a pendulum is a symbol of movement of time and indicates the change of time for everyone. It says that there is nothing stable on which one could be proud of."

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya justified the downgrading of Shivpal's security cover, saying it was no longer required.

"Shivpal Singh Yadav was in danger from his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and SP's criminals. Now, both of them have reconciled, so the big security threat has been averted," Maurya had tweeted Monday night.

The state government is purported to have assessed security needs of the politician and downgraded his security cover from 'Z' category to 'Y'.

Shivpal Yadav, who was at odds with Akhilesh Yadav since 2017, joined hands with the family recently and has been actively campaigning for SP Mainpuri candidate Dimple Yadav.

According to the police, 'Y' category security comprises a total of 11 security personnel, including two private security guards, while 'Z' category security comprises a total of 22 security personnel, with four-five NSG commandos.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shivpal Singh Yadav

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 14:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU