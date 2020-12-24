Cong hits out at Narottam Mishra over remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath

-
ALSO READ
Restrictions for rallies relaxed, masks mandatory: Madhya Pradesh minister
MP voters intelligent, they'll bring Congress back to power: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh lags behind other states in Covid testing: Kamal Nath
PM does not talk about unemployment in his speeches: Rahul Gandhi
EC revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status unfair: Digvijaya Singh
-
Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has hit out at Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra over his comments on party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath.
On Tuesday, Mishra slammed the Congress party for supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central farm laws and said 'tukde-tukde gang' is misleading farmers.
Addressing media in Bhopal, Mishra said, "Congress leader Kamal Nath ji, who never visited farms of a farmer in 15 months, will ride a tractor. Rahul Gandhi, who drove 'sofa-cum-tractor' do not even know if potatoes grow above or below the ground."
He asked what is 'black' about the three farm laws, and claimed that no one could explain what is wrong with the three laws.
Responding to Mishra's comments, Verma said on Wednesday, "Narottam Mishra is not even heard within his own party. Recently he presented a proposal in the state cabinet which was rejected. His 'Wajood' (origin) is finished and he is restless now."
"The farmers are sitting on road braving cold and their self-respect is awakened. First, think where farmers are sitting before saying anything about where Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath are sitting," Verma told ANI.
Briefly speaking regarding the farm laws, the Congress leader said, "It is a black law. It is made by Ambani and Adani. When farmers are saying that if a trader purchases below MSP then there should be a provision of 10 years of imprisonment and fine. What is wrong with this?"
"Secondly, you are not allowing the farmers to go to court and limiting them to SDM court. It is a black law to encircle the farmers," he said.
On DDC polls results in Jammu and Kashmir, Verma said, "BJP leaders were talking big. They called the parties as Gupkar group and presented them as a criminal in front of the country. But now the BJP got to know what its status is. Gupkar group emerged as the biggest party and people supported it.
Regarding the upcoming polls in Bengal, Verma challenged the BJP to conduct the polls using ballot papers. "If BJP leaders have guts they should get polls done with ballot papers. If that happens then they will get to know what their status is," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU