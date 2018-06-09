Cong presses for govt response on Naxal death threat to PM, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Congress on Saturday said the state government and the Centre should make a statement on the alleged Maoist threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister

"Only the BJP is making public statements about the threats to and CM Devendra Fadnavis, but there is no official clarification," Congress state unit chief said here.

"The Maharashtra government and the Centre should make a statement regarding the threats from Naxals," he added.

"Threats to PM and CM are a cause of concern and the government should respond. There is no clarification at the official level. We don't want to politicise the issue," he said.

Chavan said he did not think the Dalit movement has any links with the Naxals. "Attempts are being made to malign the Dalit movement," he alleged.

The Congress leader also slammed the state government for the "mishandling" of the ongoing strike of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees.

"The strike has put the common man to hardships. The government could have solved the issue amicably," he said.

Pune police, who recently arrested five persons for alleged Maoist links, on Friday claimed that ultras were planning to target Modi.





Fadnavis also said on Friday that his office had received two letters allegedly from Maoists threatening him and his family. Sources in the state Home Department said both the letters mentioned the recent Gadchiroli encounter in which 39 Maoists were killed.



