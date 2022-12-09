Rajasthan CM Gehlot attacks Modi govt for failing to double farmers' income

Chief Minister on Friday targeted Prime Minister for not fulfilling the promise of doubling the income of the farmers, saying that the Centre should take "revolutionary steps" to that end.

"The Prime Minister talked about doubling the income of the farmers, but where is it happening? The Centre should take revolutionary steps. Talks should be held with states," Gehlot told reporters on Friday after chairing a pre-budget meeting with farmers.

He said that the Centre and the states together should make such schemes and develop such a thinking that help farmers double their income.

The CM said that we want the Centre and the Prime Minister to give the 'right to health' to everyone in the country. People should not be forced to spend money on treatment, which should be free for all, he said.

Referring to the his government's flagship schemes Chiranjeevi Health Scheme, Old Pension Scheme he said that there are some work that the state and the Centre can do together.

Responding a question related to Congress leaders' Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra with women, Gehlot said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra has been very successful. BJP is completely shaken by it and worried. It has adopted several tricks to malign the yatra but to no avail."



He said that the Congress' poll promise of restoring the old pension system was a major factor that helped the party win the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

On Thursday, the Congress wrested Himachal Pradesh from the BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state which maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985.

"Congress has won Himachal Pradesh. The campaigning was good and tickets were distributed to suitable candidates. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra herself canvassed for the party candidates. But along with this, (the promise of implementing) the old pension system had a huge role in winning the elections there," Gehlot told reporters.

Significantly, he did not mention Sachin Pilot who was given the task of the observer in the Himachal Pradesh elections.

has been witnessing a power struggle between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot with the acrimony between them worsening recently after the former used the term 'gaddar' (traitor) for Pilot. Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over chief ministership ever since the Congress won the polls in 2018.

The old pension system was a major poll issue in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress had promised to restore it if the party wins the Assembly polls. The old pension system, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004.

Under the New Pension System (NPS), employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary towards their pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent.

"We want the Centre to make a pension policy for the whole country so that people can get social security. Needy families in other countries get money weekly sitting in their homes. Every person has the right to live better," Gehlot said.

He said the government employees had agitated in Himachal Pradesh for the implementation of the old pension system.

