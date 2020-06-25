Cong slams BJP for questioning record on national security

Hitting out at the for questioning its record on security, the on Wednesday said it was under its rule that Bangladesh was created in 1971 and 800 Chinese were killed in 1967.

spokesperson came down hard on president J P Nadda for his attack on the issue of security.

In a series of tweets, Tewari cited several instances like saving of Jammu and Kashmir under Jawaharlal Nehru, and creation of Bangladesh in 1971 and killing of 800 Chinese in Nathu-La in 1967 when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

"Nathu-La 1967, 800 Chinese were killed when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister. ( MP) Tapir Gao says China has grabbed -50-60 KM land in Arunachal Pradesh on your watch?" he asked on Twitter.

Nadda had attacked the Congress, saying India lost thousands of square kilometres of land due to the "misadventures of one dynasty", in an obvious reference to the Gandhi family.

