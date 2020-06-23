Ladakh standoff: Congress, BJP trade barbs over Chinese incursion in Galwan

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of trying to "divide the nation" and "demoralise" the armed forces during crucial situations, BJP president J P Nadda asked on Tuesday if it was the "effect" of the MoU the Congress had signed with the Communist Party of China.

"First, Congress signs MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?" Nadda said in a tweet.

The two parties had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2008 to facilitate high-level exchange between them and consult each other over important regional and international issues.

The BJP has cited this to attack the Congress as the opposition party has become increasingly aggressive against the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the border standoff with China.



Meanwhile, Congress leader P. Chidambaram hit back at the BJP President J.P. Nadda, saying there were incursions during 2010-13 but no Indian territory was occupied and no Indian soldier's life was lost. Chidambaram dared Nadda to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2,264 incursions since 2014.

"BJP President J.P. Nadda asked ex-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to explain the 600 Chinese incursions into India between 2010 and 2013. Yes, there were incursions but no Indian territory was occupied by China and no lives of Indian soldiers were lost in violent clashes," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

"Will J.P. Nadda please ask the present PM to explain the 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015? I bet he will not dare to ask that question," former union home minister said in another tweet.

Nadda had said, "Dear Dr Singh and Congress party, please stop insulting our forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes. Please understand the true meaning of unity, especially in such times. It's never too late to improve."