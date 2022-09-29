Cong warns Gehlot loyalists over public comments on 'internal matters'

The on Thursday warned of strict disciplinary action against its leaders in for making public statements on the party's internal matters and against other functionaries.

In an advisory, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said all leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about the party's internal matters.

The advisory follows an open rebellion in with MLAs supporting Chief Minister defying the central observers' attempts to hold a legislature party meeting for passing a resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide on the next chief minister.

"We are noticing statements of leaders in regarding the party's internal matters and against other leaders," Venugopal said.

He further said that strict disciplinary action will be initiated if any violation of this advisory is made.

