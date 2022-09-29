Cong warns Gehlot loyalists over public comments on 'internal matters'

-
The Congress on Thursday warned of strict disciplinary action against its leaders in Rajasthan for making public statements on the party's internal matters and against other functionaries.
In an advisory, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said all Congress leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about the party's internal matters.
The advisory follows an open rebellion in Rajasthan with MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot defying the central observers' attempts to hold a legislature party meeting for passing a resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to decide on the next chief minister.
"We are noticing statements of Congress leaders in Rajasthan regarding the party's internal matters and against other leaders," Venugopal said.
He further said that strict disciplinary action will be initiated if any violation of this advisory is made.
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 21:26 IST
