JUST IN
Gujarat businessman who refrained from doing AAP's publicity joins BJP
PFI was planning 'something serious' in Maharashtra, says CM Eknath Shinde
Central leaders persuade Rajasthan Cong MLAs to hold one-to-one meeting
Congress' Margaret Alva criticises senior leaders of party in Rajasthan
Mamata-led Trinamool Congress spent big for Goa polls, drew blank
Every child in Gujarat will prosper if AAP comes to power: Kejriwal
Aaditya Thackeray blames Shinde govt, Sena rebels for loss of Vedanta plant
Shinde faction posts Sule's photo sitting in CM chair; NCP files complaint
Kejriwal, Mann to visit poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday to hold meetings
We will not oppose if Sachin Pilot is made CM: Raj minister Rajendra Gudha
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Ashok Gehlot likely to meet Sonia Gandhi to end Cong president poll crisis
Himachal Pradesh Congress' working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
Business Standard

Gujarat businessman who refrained from doing AAP's publicity joins BJP

A diamond businessman from Gujarat, who barred his employees from canvassing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has joined the ruling BJP ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year

Topics
Gujarat | Aam Aadmi Party | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

BJP
Representative Image

A diamond businessman from Gujarat, who barred his employees from canvassing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has joined the ruling BJP ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP criticised the move, claiming the BJP was promoting curbs on the free will of citizens.

Diamond businessman Dilip Dhapa from Surat was inducted into the BJP at the party headquarters 'Shree Kamalam' on Tuesday evening.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil shared a photo of Dhapa's induction on his Twitter account.

"I welcome Surat-based diamond businessman Dilip Dhapa into the BJP at Shree Kamalam. He had barred his factory employees from doing publicity of revdi seller's party and also warned that anyone found doing so will be sacked from the job. He did this voluntarily," Paatil tweeted.

Notably, AAP national convener Kejriwal has offered a number of sops to the people of Gujarat if his party is voted the power. The BJP has called his poll promises as "revdi" or freebies.

AAP national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi attacked Paatil for showering praises on a person who wants to curb free will of people.

"In a democracy, people are free to choose a party they want to vote for. Do you want to turn Gujarat into a gunda-raj by felicitating someone who had snatched people's right to choose and also threatened to sack workers from their jobs?" Gadhvi asked in a tweet.

"From where do you get such a low mentality? On one hand, you cannot give jobs to people. Now, under you, Gujaratis are losing their existing jobs," he claimed.

It is time for Gujarati people to wake up, Gadhvi added.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Kejriwal has announced several "guarantees" for the people of Gujarat, including free electricity up to 300 units per month, 10 lakh government jobs and unemployment allowance for youth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU