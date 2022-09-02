Congress accuses Madhya Pradesh's BJP lead govt of hiding employment data.

-
ALSO READ
BJP a party that moves in right direction with right ideology, says Nadda
BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand exposed: Congress after 3 MLAs caught
Can't just say we don't have numbers, won't fight polls: Margaret Alva
Amit Shah's eventful two-day Bengal visit may help revive BJP state unit
2024 polls: BJP plans to expand base among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims
-
Pointing out discrepancy between the Centre and state data on the registered unemployed youth in Madhya Pradesh, the Opposition Congress in the state has accused the ruling BJP of hiding the data.
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in MP assembly Dr Govind Singh said according to the economic survey, the state government mentioned that the number of registered unemployed are 30.23 lakh whereas, the Centre's shram portal put it at 1.30 crore.
Singh accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government of hiding the facts and presenting the "half truth" before the Assembly. He said the government should present the details of number of unemployed youth in the state on a white paper.
In the last 18 years, Chouhan has made several announcements for recruitment and fill the vacant posts in all departments of the state, however, it failed to fullfil it's promises, he alleged.
"If the direct recruitment process remained cancel, many departments of the state government would be completely vacant. Because, employees are getting retired every year but new recruitment are not being done for the last several years," Singh told IANS.
The leader of opposition further claimed that in 2001, the number of permanent state government employees was 5.13 lakh, which dipped to 4.52 lakh in March 2018 and has now further comedown to 4.37 lakh.
--IANS
pd/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU