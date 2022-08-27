BJP MLAs hold mock Assembly session, slam AAP govt over liquor "scam"

A day after being marshalled out from the special session of the Delhi Assembly, held a mock house sitting on Sunday and slammed the government over the alleged "scam".

The mock assembly session was held at the Ambedkar International Centre during which BJP members wore masks to impersonate Chief Minister and his deputy and other ruling party MLAs.

The eight were marshalled out for the entire day over alleged video recording of the special session on Friday.

During the moak session, the MLAs took turn to ask questions and slam the Kejriwal government over the alleged "scam", which they could not do in the House on Friday.

They asked why Kejriwal government withdrew it's excise policy after a CBI probe was recommended by the LG V K Saxena.

"The Kejriwal government did not open a single school or hospital in entire East Delhi but dotted it with stores everywhere," charged Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitendra Mahajan.

Opposition Chief Whip Ajay Mahawar said Sisodia had claimed that the new excise policy 2021-22 will earn Rs 9,500 crore but it failed to match even Rs 6000 crore it had earned under old regime.

"Kejriwal who took his MLAs to Rajghat which is Mahatma Gandhi's memorial saying he followed in his footsteps yet he is turning Delhi into liquor city, " Mahawar said.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri who along with his party colleagues had tried to raise the issue of irregularities in the excise policy during the special session on Friday before being marshalled out, said revenue of the government dipped under the new policy.

"This is their policy in which they were going to open five schools to teach youngsters and women about drinking liquor, even though Kejriwal government has failed to open even a single college in its eight-year rule in Delhi," Bidhuri charged.

The one day special session has been extended and the House will reconvene on Monday in which Kejriwal government will seek a Trust vote.

In an all out attack on the BJP during the special session, Kejriwal had defended the Excise Policy and accused the BJP of trying to "poach" MLAs by offering them Rs 20 crore each.

Kejriwal on Friday called the BJP a "serial killer of state governments" and said he wanted to face a trust vote on August 29 to prove that no MLA of his Aam Aadmi Party defected and the saffron party's "Operation Lotus" turned out "operation kichad", or mud-slinging, in Delhi.

The session on Monday is expected to remain stormy as too will try to corner the Kejriwal government over its alleged liquor "scam".

The CBI last week had raided the residence of Sisodia in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Excise Police. It has registered an FIR naming Sisodia, who is also Excise minister of government, an an accused.

