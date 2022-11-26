Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village in Madhya Pradesh

-
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mortakka village in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
The party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others.
Earlier on November 24, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time since it started. Their son Raihan Vadra also joined the Yatra.
The Congress commented on Priyanka's joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra through a tweet, "The steps will be strong, when we walk together," with a picture of Rahul and Priyanka walking together.
Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.
The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.
First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 13:47 IST
