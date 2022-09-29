Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Tamil Nadu after last phase in Kerala

Accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters, Congress leader on Thursday morning began the last phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in .

The foot march -- which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungathara here -- would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km.

According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in by car. The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered on September 10 evening and traversed through the state for 18 days.

The 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

