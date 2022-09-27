KCR will play key role in shaping course of national politics: Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator K. Kavitha on Tuesday said that her father and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will play a key role in shaping the political course of the country.

She said it was because of him that the BJP is celebrating Bathukamma, the state festival of Telangana, in New Delhi and asked the Centre why it took eight years for it to organise the celebrations in New Delhi.

Kavitha was talking to reporters after participating in Bathukamma celebrations with TRS leaders and workers at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters in Hyderabad.

She said that the BJP should thank CM for upholding and celebrating the spirit of Telangana. "Due to KCR's entry into the national politics, more and more political parties are getting to know about the culture and practices of Telangana, and things will shape up and change for good as the Telangana Chief Minister would enter into the national arena, where he most certainly is going to play a key role in shaping the political course of the country," she said.

"What took the ruling government 8 years to celebrate the spirit of Telangana," asked Kavitha referring to the Bathukamma event organised by the BJP-led government in Delhi on Tuesday.

Bathukamma is a floral festival celebrated by women across Telangana. The nine day celebrations began on September 25.

Kavitha, a former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, played an instrumental role in making Bathukamma one of the most sought after festivals of India.

She also slammed the BJP for celebrating September 17, which marks accession of erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union, as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Noting that the same party in Gujarat worships the ideals of Sardar Vallabhai Patel with the Statue of Unity, she asked: "When the BJP hails Sardar Patel in Gujarat with a statue of unity, why does it call our movement an act of liberation and not unity."

The Telangana government celebrated September 17 as national integration day.

