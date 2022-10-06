JUST IN
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will have no impact: Karnataka CM Bommai

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is currently passing through the poll bound Karnataka "will have no impact", state's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: PTI)

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is currently passing through the poll bound Karnataka, with the participation from the party's top leadership- Sonai, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, "will have no impact", state's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.

He rejected the claims that the ruling BJP was planning for rallies and state-wide tours of its leaders to counter the Congress' yatra, stating that they were planned much earlier.

"Naturally all party leaders will work for their own party, she (Sonia Gandhi) has walked for half-a-kilometer and gone, it's okay. As far as we are concerned, we have nothing to do with it and it doesn't make any impact," Bommai said in response to a question on the impact of Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's marching in the state as part of the yatra.

To a question on the ruling BJP planning rallies and state wide travel of its leaders, to counter Congress' yatra, he said these were all planned much earlier.

"As I had said earlier there will be six rallies, this will be part of that...we had planned it earlier, but as there was assembly session, we had decided to do it after Dasara," he added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, participating in a public event of the party after a long gap.

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked beside her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district.

Asked whether he will be travelling to New Delhi to discuss with the BJP central leadership the cabinet expansion, the CM merely said, "I will let you know before going.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 14:42 IST

