JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Rajnath Singh meets chiefs of Army, Navy and IAF amid Agnipath protests
Business Standard

Recognise 'fake nationalists': Priyanka Gandhi on Agnipath protests

Urging the youth to recognise "fake nationalists", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assured her party's full support to those peacefully protesting the Centre's Agnipath scheme

Topics
Priyanka Gandhi | Congress | Employment in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka detained on way to Agra to visit family of man who died in custody

Urging the youth to recognise "fake nationalists", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday assured her party's full support to those peacefully protesting the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

She made the remarks as Congress MPs and leaders sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar here in solidarity with the youths protesting the controversial scheme.

"There is no bigger patriot than you. I want to tell you, open your eyes and recognise the fake nationalists and fake patriots. The entire country and the Congress are with you in your struggle," the Congress general secretary said in her remarks aimed at youths protesting the Agnipath scheme.

In her address, she also quoted lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Hindi poem 'Agnipath' to urge the youth to persevere and keep struggling peacefully.

"The name of the poem has been given to a scheme that will destroy the youth. This scheme will destroy the Army. Recognise this government's intentions.

"In a democratic way and by walking on the path of truth and non-violence, bring down this government. Your objective should be (to ensure) that such a government is formed in the country which shows real patriotism," Priyanka Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, June 19 2022. 15:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.