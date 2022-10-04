JUST IN
TRS supremo KCR may announce name of his national party on Oct 5: Report
Rahul turns heat on BJP in Karnataka, Yatra gets festive response in Mysuru
Sonia Gandhi arrives in Karnataka to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress slams BJP for putting ads calling Nehru grandfather of Partition
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters day 2 in Karnataka after delayed by rains
PFI ban: BJP slams Kerala govt's 'delaying tactics' against outfit
Karnataka BJP compares Congress with PFI, says 'no difference' between both
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Tamil Nadu after last phase in Kerala
BJP announces mega campaign to eradicate untouchability in Karnataka
BJP demands Kerala CM remove ally INL, minister over links with banned PFI
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Rahul was asked to request me to withdraw from Cong prez poll: Tharoor
Business Standard

TRS leader distributes chickens, liquor to workers at Warangal on Dussehra

In an unusual festival gift, a ruling TRS leader at Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday distributed chickens and liquor to 200 workers on the occasion of 'Dussehra' and wished a grand success to CM KCR

Topics
TRS leaders | Dussehra

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Minister, TRS minister
Photo: ANI

In an unusual festival gift, a ruling TRS leader at Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday distributed chickens and liquor to 200 workers on the occasion of 'Dussehra' and wished a grand success to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is expected to foray into national politics.

Rajanala Srihari, the TRS leader, told PTI that he distributed a fowl (weighing about 2 kg) and a quarter bottle of liquor each to 200 poor workers (hamali).

The distribution was made after offering prayers on the occasion of 'Dussehra' festival.

He wished that Chandrasekhar Rao, who is expected to venture into national politics on Wednesday after renaming the TRS, should become the Prime Minister of the country.

He also wished that Rao's son K T Rama Rao, who is now the working president of TRS and a Minister, should become the Chief Minister of Telangana.

When told that the distribution of liquor by him may come under criticism, Srihari recalled that he had distributed food items and money to needy people, risking his life when COVID-19 cases were rising sharply.

His action of distributing a fowl and a small quantity of liquor would make the poor labourers happy on the occasion of 'Dussehra' festival, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TRS leaders

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 19:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU