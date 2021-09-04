Congress forms 7-member committee to study matters of caste census

-
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted a seven-member committee to study the matters related to caste census.
As per a statement released by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal, the committee will be convened by former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily.
West Bengal MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Congress spokesperson Mohan Prakash, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, RPN Singh and PL Punia are the other members of the committee.
Earlier in the Lok Sabha, several opposition members demanded the caste-based census. The lower house later passed the bill to restore the power of states and union territories to prepare and maintain their own list of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBCs).
