No one will die of hunger in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

No one will be deprived of basic necessities or die of hunger in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proclaimed on Thursday.
The chief minister also expressed his government's resolve to ensure that every poor farmer, elderly people and destitute women get the benefits of the government's welfare schemes without any discrimination.
Yogi made these remarks while transferring Rs 836.55 crore to 55.77 lakh beneficiaries of the National Old Age Pension Scheme.
I am happy to inform you that out of these beneficiaries, there are 4.56 lakh new beneficiaries. The quarterly instalment is being sent to these accounts for the first time, Adityanath said in a digital event.
Describing elderly people as our guide due to their wealth of experience, the chief minister said, The elderly people's needs of ration and medical treatment at the time of illness are being looked into.
Not only this, an Elderly Helpline 14567' (Elderline) has been specially set up and any senior citizen can contact and get the help 247, he added.
"The central and state governments are working with a sense of service to manage the life and livelihood of each and every senior citizen," he said.
Adityanath also had a digital interaction with the old-age pension beneficiaries of various districts and inquired about their health.
He also asked district magistrates to provide the benefits of Ayushman Bharat or the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana to every needy person.
Claiming that elderly people were neglected by earlier governments, the chief minister lamented that No one used to pay attention to them".
"But today many efforts are being made for the happy life of old people," he said.
He added that over 29 lakh new elderly people have been able to join the old-age pension scheme in the last four years.
