Congress holds protest in Karnataka against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Schools, colleges reopen in Udupi after hijab verdict
ED quizzes Cong leader Rahul Gandhi for fifth day in National Herald case
ED accepts Sonia Gandhi's request, defers summons in National Herald Case
Not just to deny education for a piece of cloth: K'taka girl on Hijab ban
Summon to Sonia Gandhi: Maharashtra Cong accuses ED of political vendetta
-
The Congress district committees in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Friday held protests in Mangaluru and Brahmavar in Udupi to protest against the Enforcement Directorate's interrogation of party president Sonia Gandhi.
Addressing protesters here, former minister B Ramanath Rai said the BJP government at the Centre has hatched a political conspiracy against the opposition leaders and was misusing central agencies against them as part of their vendetta politics.
Former MLC Ivan D'Souza, who also spoke, the party strongly condemns the ED action against Sonia Gandhi. Madhu Bangarappa in his speech, alleged that the BJP is misusing power through ED, IT and CBI to wreak vengeance on opposition leaders.
A protest rally was taken out by Congress workers from the clock tower to the office of the deputy commissioner. The rally was stopped by the police in front of the town hall.
In Udupi, the party staged a massive protest at Brahmavar against the ED action against the Congress president.
MLA U T Khader, who addressed the protesters, said Sonia Gandhi was a leader who refused the opportunity to become the prime minister of the country. The ED action against her is part of BJP's dirty politics, he said.
Former MLA Abhayachandra Jain said Congress has a rich pre-independence history. The efforts of the BJP, which was formed after the country got freedom, to make India Congress-free are doomed to fail, he said.
Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake alleged that the BJP is uprooting democracy in the country. The ruling party is also blatantly using religion to divide the people for narrow political gains, he charged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU