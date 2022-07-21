Karnataka CM Bommai to visit New Delhi on a two-day trip from July 25

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a two-day visit to Delhi from July 25 to 26.
Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "I am leaving for New Delhi with delegations of various departments to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new President of India on July 25. I will also discuss cabinet expansion if the party's top brass raises the issue.
"I will also lead a delegation to discuss the Kasturirangan report," he said.
On Monday, polling began in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect the new President of India.
The Presidential election was held in a peaceful and orderly manner on Monday with Parliament House seeing a voter turnout of 98.91 per cent.
Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their vote. This includes 719 MPs and nine MLAs. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent.
The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition parties' candidate Yashwant Sinha.
The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
