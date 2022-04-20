Not just to deny education for a piece of cloth: K'taka girl on Hijab ban

Almas A.H., a second PUC (Class 12) student from Udupi Girl's Pre-University College, one among the six girls who started a protest on in which went on to become a major crisis in the state, has said that it was not 'just to deny' education for a piece of cloth.

Her post, written on Tuesday, has again raised a debate on in the state.

"Being Education Minister, is it just for you to deny education for a piece of cloth?" Almas has questioned Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on social media. She further stated that she had been preparing for her exams since long and all that would go in vain.

Almas underlined: "Don't do this injustice to us sir. Allow us."

However, the government is all set to conduct the second PUC exams (Class 12) without allowing students to wear . Karnataka High Court Special Bench has dismissed the petitions submitted by students, including Almas to permit hijab in classrooms.

Almas had earlier slammed the state government on its decision of not allowing hijab protesters to write exams. She had questioned Minister Nagesh, asking, "Tell me Nagesh sir, who made us miss our exams? I have missed my practical exams, your decision is not only gonna shatter my dreams but also I am starting to lose hope in the system. Where is the justice sir? Why do you want us to suffer?" she said.

The court has also stated that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. The Muslim organisations gave a bandh call for business establishments against the High Court order. Hindutva organisations later called for banning Muslim vendors from temples and religious fairs. The entire matter has taken a communal turn, resulting in unrest type situation in the state.

"I felt so disheartened after I heard the hijab verdict, felt as if my dignity, my identity was being snatched. I had least expected the judiciary to mock. I'm really at a loss of words right now. But, one thing I know is I'll continue to fight for my hijab, in spite of all hurdles to come," She had commented after the judgment on hijab by Karnataka High Court Special Bench.

Education Minister Nagesh has stated that not only students wearing hijab, but the staff, including invigilators clad in hijab won't be allowed inside the exam centers. Including Almas, the other students who started the agitation at Udupi Pre-University Girl's College have missed their practical exams insisting on hijab.

Muskan Khan, a student from Mandya PES College, who was praised by the Al-Qaeda global terrorist Ayman Al-Jawahiri for raising the slogan of 'Allahu Akbar' has also missed her exams due to the hijab verdict. However, the majority of students from the minority community have attended the recently concluded SSLC (Class 10) and practical exams of II PUC without hijab.

Karnataka government is all set to hold the II PUC examinations from April 22 to May 18 in the state. As many as 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the examinations.

