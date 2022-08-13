Congress in Kerala gears up for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; to cover 453 km

-
The Congress party in Kerala is busy with its preparation for Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra -- that would cover 453 km in 19 days in the southern state, to ensure its success.
On Friday, top party leaders including former union minister and senior leader A.K. Antony, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, state Congress president K. Sudhakaran, and others held a meeting at the state party headquarters to chalk out the plan.
The Yatra is scheduled to begin from Kanyakumari on September 7, and expected to reach the Kerala border on September 11. It is scheduled to cover 43 assembly segments and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, and will cover 453 km in 19 days .
According to the plan, in Kerala, the yatra will be held in two daily phases with the first one starting at 7 a.m. in the morning and ending at 10 a.m., and the second one beginning from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Congress party would select 100 party workers from the state who would be accompanying 100 other party members who would be present with Rahul Gandhi.
The Yatra will end in Kashmir after covering close to 4,000 km in around 150 days.
