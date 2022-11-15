JUST IN
Kharge appoints 4 leaders as coordinators attached to Cong chief's office
Bharat Jodo Yatra's forced RSS chief to visit madrasa, mosque: Digvijaya
Poor deprived of govt schemes benefits before 2017, says UP CM Adityanath
Governor office being pitted against govts in non-BJP ruled states: Yechury
BJP will break all records, confident of forming govt in Gujarat: Amit Shah
Congress facing challenges, Bharat Jodo Yatra brought unity: Jairam Ramesh
Harpal Singh Bilari-led BKU faction to support Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress yatra: Rahul blasts Centre over Agnipath, Chinese goods in India
Centre doing nothing to control price rise of essential commodities: Mamata
PM Modi brought into existence politics of report card: BJP chief J P Nadda
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Kharge appoints 4 leaders as coordinators attached to Cong chief's office
Business Standard

Congress leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Birsa Munda

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi led party leaders in paying tributes to freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Tuesday

Topics
Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi | mallikarjun kharge

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi led party leaders in paying tributes to freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

They also congratulated the people of Jharkhand on the state's formation day.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said Munda raised his voice against the British rule for the protection of water, jungle, land and tribal civilisation and culture.

"Heartiest congratulations on Jharkhand foundation day to all the sisters and brothers of resources-rich Jharkhand," he said.

Gandhi said Munda's struggle and passion to raise his voice for the rights of tribals will always be an inspiration.

"Tributes to the great freedom fighter and revered leader of the tribal community Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary," he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Munda's birth anniversary, it must be recalled that the Modi government has "ensured that tribal rights to land don't have to be settled under Forest Rights Act, 2006 before forest lands are diverted for non-forestry purposes under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980".

He also reminded the government that tribal gram sabhas do not get any income from control over the bamboo trade.

Land acquisition in tribal areas is eased under the Land Acquisition Law, 2013 to benefit private companies, alleged Ramesh, who was the Union environment minister under the Congress-led UPA government.

"Community forest rights that benefit tribals are not granted in the manner and scale they ought to have under Forest Rights Act, 2006," he said in a series of tweets.

Munda's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU